'Winner Sells All' reveals rivalry between retail titans Amazon and Walmart

Published June 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Amazon dominates online sales, but in the early days of e-commerce, a traditional retail giant almost crushed them. Walmart eventually learned from Amazon, and the two companies’ rivalry inspired innovation, but also revenge plots and the erosion of worker protections.

Jason Del Rey dove deep into the struggle, interviewing more than 150 people, including C-suite executives at both. He spoke with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee about the resulting book, “Winner Sells All: Amazon, Walmart, and the Battle for Our Wallets.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

