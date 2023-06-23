© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Supreme Court sides with Biden Administration on guidelines for deportation

Published June 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Louisiana and Texas do not have legal standing to challenge the Biden Administration’s immigration guidelines. The states sued after the administration set guidelines on who should be targeted for arrest and deportation.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Joel Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now