Prime Minister Modi's state visit is a significant moment in strengthening U.S.-India relations

Published June 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of Congress and attend a state dinner at the White House on Thursday. This is a momentous visit for defining U.S.-India relations.

President Biden is embracing Modi while turning a blind eye to his controversial record is drawing scrutiny from critics. We discuss with Sushant Singh, journalist and senior fellow at India’s Centre for Policy Research, one of India’s leading think tanks.

