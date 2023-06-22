© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Justice Alito faces questions over jet travel

Published June 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is facing criticism after ProPublica reported that in 2008, Alito rode on the private jet of Republican donor, Paul Singer, on a trip to Alaska. Singer had a number of cases come before the Supreme Court, and Alito did not recuse himself.

Alito writes in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that he was not obligated to recuse himself in the cases ProPublica cited.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Amanda Frost, law professor at the University of Virginia,

