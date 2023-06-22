© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Aspen Food & Wine Festival celebrates the rich history of Black cuisine

Published June 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
Chefs Erick Williams, Gregory Gourdet, Damarr Brown and Kwame Onwuachi at a pop-up dinner on June 17. The event celebrated the award-winning chefs during the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen. (Kaya Williams/Aspen Public Radio)
Chefs Erick Williams, Gregory Gourdet, Damarr Brown and Kwame Onwuachi at a pop-up dinner on June 17. The event celebrated the award-winning chefs during the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen. (Kaya Williams/Aspen Public Radio)

At this year’s 40th Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, four award-winning Black chefs and their cuisine were feted at a pop-up dinner.

Kaya Williams of Aspen Public Radio was there.

A server presents akra, or crispy taro root fritters, with remoulade and caviar by chef Gregory Gourdet. (Kaya Williams/Aspen Public Radio)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now