© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on reproductive health efforts

Published June 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Wednesday afternoon a number of Democratic Senators are going to the chamber’s floor to call for the passage of the “Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act.” The goal of the legislation is to quote “block anti-choice states from limiting travel for abortion services.”

It’s not likely to pass, but it comes a year after the Supreme Court’s overturned Roe v. Wade. And Democrats are also pushing legislation ensuring access to birth control — in both the Senate and in states across the country.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrat from Nevada, who is part of the efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now