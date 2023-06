The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon, alleging the company duped customers into signing up for its Prime subscription program. The FTC also says Amazon intentionally complicates the cancellation process for the service.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Robin Young with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.