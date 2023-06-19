© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has 'candid meeting' with China's President Xi

Published June 19, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for 35 minutes Monday in Bali. It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to thaw diplomatic tensions with the superpower.

We get the latest with Yuka Kobayashi, lecturer in China and International Politics at SOAS University of London.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now