WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Log Cabin Republicans on the nationwide push to restrict LGBTQ+ rights

Published June 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

There’s been a recent surge of anti-gay legislation in many Republican-controlled state legislatures that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens.

We speak with Charles Moran, president of Log Cabin Republicans, which represents LGBTQ+ conservatives and allies, about how they view these efforts within their own Republican Party.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now