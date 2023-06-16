Michael Jordan is selling the Charlotte Hornets

After 13 years, basketball legend Michael Jordan announced on Friday that he's selling the Charlotte Hornets.

Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall are the lead investors in a group that's buying Jordan's majority stake in the team. They're minority owners in the Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, respectively. Jordan will retain a minority stake and stay involved with the Hornets. The transaction also includes the Greensboro Swarm (an NBA G League team) and Hornets Venom GT (NBA 2K League esports team) and the management and operation of the city-owned Spectrum Center.

The price was not disclosed. The buyer's group also includes:



Chris Shumway, Dan Sundheim and Ian Loring, all of whom are investors, managers or owners of private equity firms.

Dyal HomeCourt Partners, an alternative investment fund that's part of asset management firm Blue Owl and specializes in buying stakes in NBA teams. Dyal HomeCourt has bought stakes in the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns.

North Carolina natives and recording artists J. Cole and country music singer-songwriter Eric Church

Local North Carolina investors, including Amy Levine Dawson (daughter of Family Dollar founder Leon Levine) and Damian Mills (owner of Mills Automotive Group).

The deal is subject to league approval. It's not immediately clear how long that process might take.

Jordan is the NBA's only Black majority team owner. While he's a legend on the court, he's had little success as an owner. The team has only made the playoffs three times since 2010, and failed to advance each time. The Hornets' regular season record since 2010 is 423 wins and 600 losses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.