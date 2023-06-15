© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Pizza award winner shares the secrets to making a great pie

Published June 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
A Margherita pie is seen served at the famous Lombardi's Pizza in New York, New York. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Here & Now‘s host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Joe Carlucci, owner of Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar in Madison, Alabama. He winning the Best Pizza Maker of the Year and Best Non-Traditional Pizza awards at this year’s International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

Joe Carlucci’s pizza with lobster & crabmeat, a mango chutney reduction, Italian parsley and red pepper flakes won Best Non-Traditional Pizza. (Camryn Suggs)

Joe Carlucci (right) won Best Pizza Maker of the Year and Best Non-Traditional Pizza awards at this year’s International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. (Camryn Suggs)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

