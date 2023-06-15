© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cannibalistic crickets are causing public safety issues in Nevada

Published June 15, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

Millions of Mormon crickets are infesting Nevada, simultaneously creating public safety issues and disgusting residents. The fat, flightless insects are lining the streets, creating slick roadway conditions that can be dangerous to drive on.

We speak with Jeff Knight, an entomologist for the Nevada Department of Agriculture, about the infestation plaguing Nevada.

