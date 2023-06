The Las Vegas Golden Knights emphatically beat the Flordia Panthers Tuesday night to win their first-ever Stanley Cup. The 9-3 victory capped a rapid rise for the Golden Knights, who did not exist seven years ago.

The Atheltic’s Fluto Shinzawa has been watching all the action and joins host Scott Tong to wrap up the finals.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.