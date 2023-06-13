© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Racism, discrimination prevalent in nursing, new survey shows

Published June 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
A nurse holds the hand of a patient in the intensive care unit. (Jorge Saenz/AP)
A nurse holds the hand of a patient in the intensive care unit. (Jorge Saenz/AP)

A new survey of 900 nurses found that about 80% of nurses have experienced or seen racist treatment by patients, and 60% have experienced or seen it by colleagues. Few nurses ever report these incidents though.

Our editorial partners at STAT spoke with a number of nurses about their own experience with racism in the profession, about what efforts there are to end it and whether those efforts are working.

Usha Lee McFarling, a national science correspondent for STAT, talks to host Scott Tong about the findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now