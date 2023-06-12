© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The legacy of Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Coalition

Published June 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Pat Robertson — founder the Christian Broadcasting Network, host of “The 700 Club,” and creator of the Christian Coalition — has died at age 93. He ran for president in 1988 and lead evangelicals to weave their Christian identity into the Republican Party.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Mike Cosper, director of podcasts for Christianity Today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

