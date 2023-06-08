© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Moms for Liberty labeled anti-government extremist organization by Southern Poverty Law Center

Published June 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the group Moms for Liberty an anti-government extremist organization in its annual report.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Will Sommer about what’s behind the designation and what the implications are. Sommer is a reporter for The Washington Post and author of “Trust the Plan: The Rise of QAnon and the Conspiracy That Unhinged America.”

