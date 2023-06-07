© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Doctors warn of health concerns associated with poor air quality

Published June 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

A number of cities and towns in the East and North East United States are under air quality warnings Wednesday because of wildfires in Canada.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Neela Tummala about the health risks associated with poor air quality. Dr. Tummala is an ear, nose and throat physician, and co-director of the Climate and Health Institute at George Washington University.

