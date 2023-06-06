WHQR pioneer Jim Poulsen presents the Cultural Calendar for Friday, October 18, 1985.

We visit the workshop of Wilmington sculptor Hiroshi Sueyoshi, who has been declared a National Treasure by the Smithsonian Institution, to hear him discuss his artistic ceramics." (October 18, 1985)

Wilmington boat-builder The late David Carnell, boat-builder of Wilmington, discusses the history of the Simmons Sea Skiff, the boat that gave thousands of aspiring sailors their first taste of the ocean in the 1950s. (October 18, 1985)