WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

October 18, 1985

WHQR
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT

Listen to excerpts from our October 18, 1985 broadcast.

WHQR pioneer Jim Poulsen presents the Cultural Calendar for Friday, October 18, 1985.

We visit the workshop of Wilmington sculptor Hiroshi Sueyoshi, who has been declared a National Treasure by the Smithsonian Institution, to hear him discuss his artistic ceramics." (October 18, 1985)

Wilmington boat-builder The late David Carnell, boat-builder of Wilmington, discusses the history of the Simmons Sea Skiff, the boat that gave thousands of aspiring sailors their first taste of the ocean in the 1950s. (October 18, 1985)

