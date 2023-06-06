© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
November 1, 1985

WHQR
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT

Listen to excerpts from our November 1, 1985 broadcast.

Beloved Wilmington storyteller and musician Madafo LloydWilson discusseshis spiritual quest toexpressAfricanculture in the community and his involvement in thedesegregationof Wilmington, tellsthe story of the first Griot, a tale of sacrifice and love, and why it is OK to love that other Blackstoryteller, Uncle Remus.

UNCW professor Terry Rogers discusses the University Theatre production of David Mamet'sEdmond,together with extensive dialogue from the play.

Generations of Wilmington children got their first taste of live theater through the Pied Piper Theatre.Director Doug Swink and stage manager Virginia Bollinger discusstheir production ofAlice inWonderlandwith the delighted sounds of an enthusiastic live audience.

Opera House Theatre Company's production ofAmadeus, starring Tony Rivenbark as Mozart and CliftonDaniel as Salieri, is discussed by producer/director Lou Criscuolo and actor Clifton Daniel.

Segment 5WHQR Cultural Calendar for Friday, November1, 1985

