Egg and milk prices drop, gas goes up: What does it all mean?

Published June 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
Egg prices have finally dropped after surging in recent months. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)
Egg prices have finally dropped after surging in recent months. Milk prices are also down to their lowest levels since 2021. Both are partially thanks to inflation cooling, but the egg costs are also down thanks to the easing of the bird flu outbreak.

While there is good news in grocery stores, gas has risen again after the oil production OPEC+ group led by Saudi Arabia cut production again. What does it all mean? Host Robin Young asks Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

