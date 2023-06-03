'Wait Wait' for June 3, 2023: The 25th Anniversary Spectacular, Part III!

This week, we continue our look back at 25 years of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!, with Keegan Michael-Key, Regina King and Susan Orlean

Not My Job: Keegan Michael-Key

Long before we had him on as a Not My Job guest, Keegan Michael-Key was a panelist. We look back at both versions of Keegan.

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Watchmen' Star Regina King On Luxury Watches

Oscar winner Regina King lets us in on her surprising celebrity crush.

Not My Job: Colin Hanks on nice guys going evil

The delightful Colin Hanks tells us about the appeal of nice guys playing absolute monsters.

Not My Job: Bobby McFerrin whistles his way into our hearts

Bobby McFerrin is a legendary musician and composer who also has the remarkable ability to make mind-blowing music with just his mouth. We ask him if he's always used that power for good.

Not My Job: Susan Orlean on being played by Meryl Streep

Susan Orlean is one of the most celebrated nonfiction authors of all time, and certainly one of the few who've been portrayed on screen by Meryl Streep. We ask her how surreal an experience that must have been.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.