© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

'Shiny Happy People' investigates sex abuse tied to Duggar Family and their religious organization

Published June 2, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

The Duggar Family, stars of the popular reality TV show “19 Kids and Counting,” helped propel TLC as a network. Prime Video’s new docuseries “Shiny Happy People” dives into the history of the family, the child pornography charges against its eldest brother and the sex abuse allegations leveled against members of the religious organization that the family belonged to.

We discuss it all with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now