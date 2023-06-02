© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

NPR's 'Taking Cover' tracks down the family of an Iraqi man who was mistakenly killed by Marines

Published June 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

On April 12, 2004, U.S. troops fighting in Fallujah took mortar fire from other Americans.

Two Marines were killed, and a dozen were wounded. But this is the story of a third man who was killed. His death isn’t in the official report, which was buried for years.

But NPR’s Graham Smith and Tom Bowman discovered the man was an Iraqi interpreter named Shihab.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now