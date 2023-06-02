© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Employers added a huge 339,000 jobs in May

Published June 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May, smashing the expected 190,000, according to a report from the Labor Department.

With the labor market in an ongoing hot streak, it’s good news for job seekers but a concern for the wider economy and ongoing inflation. Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan joins host Scott Tong to break down the latest report and its ramifications.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now