Budd votes no, Tillis yes to raise debt ceiling

The United State senators from North Carolina split their votes on a resolution to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a debt default.

Ted Budd, the junior senator, voted no, while Thom Tillis, who is in his second term, voted yes.

"Throughout this process, I have said that we should only raise the debt ceiling if we fix Washington’s spending addiction. Unfortunately, this bill fails to do that," Budd wrote on Twitter. "The bill normalizes pandemic-era spending levels, greenlights trillions more, and retains the vast majority of President Biden’s IRS expansion."

If we really wanted the “Fiscal Responsibility Act'' to live up to its name, we should have rescinded the taxpayer dollars that remain to fight a pandemic that everyone knows is over. pic.twitter.com/A0DfFIAdOL — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 2, 2023

Tillis, meanwhile, was one of 16 Republican senators to vote in favor of the bill, which passed by a 63-36 margin. The measure cleared the House earlier this week by a wide margin. The only North Carolina representative to vote against the House bill was Dan Bishop.