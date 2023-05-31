© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Texas passes measures to increase election oversight in Harris County

Published May 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

In Texas, two controversial voting bills are headed to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature after being passed by the legislature. The bills would expand the state’s oversight of local elections in Democratic-dominated Harris County, and hike penalties for illegal voting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Andrew Schneider, senior reporter on politics and government at Houston Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now