What we can learn from past failures on immigration reform?

Published May 30, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

We’ve been following efforts by two congresswomen who recently introduced a bipartisan bill to reform the country’s immigration system. The plan comes after decades of failure to address immigration in Congress.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jorge Ramos, longtime anchor at Univision, about what we can learn from past failures to change the immigration system.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

