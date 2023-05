Reporter Kyle Gassiott of Troy Public Radio went to Kyle, Texas for the Kyle Fair, a gathering of people named Kyle. The gathering of Kyles was hoping to beat the 2017 Guinness World Record set by a group of more than 2,000 Ivans. Did they do it?

