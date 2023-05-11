'A Wing and a Prayer' lays out efforts to save birds in danger

Hear this interview on our podcast, Here & Now Anytime.

Over the past 50 years, one-third of North America’s birds have disappeared. That’s according to a 2019 study that showed almost every species is affected, due to habitat loss, climate change and other human causes.

Beverly and Anders Gyllenhaal. (Pete Cross)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with journalists Anders Gyllenhaal and Beverly Gyllenhaal about their new book “A Wing And A Prayer: The Race To Save Our Vanishing Birds,” about their travels around to country to learn about the efforts to rebuild bird populations.

Florida Grasshopper Sparrow. (Anders Gyllenhaal)

Eastern Meadowlark. (Anders Gyllenhaal)

