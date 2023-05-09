© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Senate wants you to 'move over' more often on the road

North Carolina Public Radio | By Colin Campbell
Published May 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT
clark-van-der-beken-CSkriQWeTVs-unsplash.jpg
Clark Van Der Beken
/
Unsplash
The state legislature is looking to change the traffic laws that mandate when drivers must "move over."

The North Carolina Senate wants to change the state’s “move over” traffic laws to protect people stranded on the roadside.

Current law requires drivers to switch lanes to make room for stopped law enforcement and emergency vehicles on the side of the road. On roads that only have one lane, drivers are required to slow down.

Senate Bill 638 passed the Senate last week and would create the same requirements for disabled vehicles stopped within 12 feet of the road.

"If a vehicle is disabled on the side of the road and has its flashing lights on or hazards, it's just asking to please move over for the safety of those who are on the side of the road," said Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, the bill’s sponsor.

Drivers who violate the law could face a $250 fine. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and now goes to the House.

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell