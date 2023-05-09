Atom Power plans $4.2M expansion in Huntersville

Atom Power, which makes electric vehicle charging equipment, is planning a $4.2 million expansion of its Huntersville headquarters that will create 205 jobs.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials made the announcement Tuesday at Atom's offices in The Park Huntersville business park, off Interstate 77.

The company is getting financial incentives for the project, including $1.6 million from the state, $46,000 from Mecklenburg County and $5,000 from Lake Norman Economic Development.

Atom has 82 employees and it must meet hiring targets over the next four years. The new jobs will include engineers, technicians and other manufacturing support personnel, with an average annual salary of $92,000.

Atom's plans include a development center to connect EV chargers with solar panels, batteries and switches. The company also recently opened a research and development center in Raleigh.

The announcement is the latest sign of growth for the electric vehicle and EV infrastructure industry in the Carolinas. The state is already home to vehicle assembly lines, and battery and component factories, with more on the way. And companies are planning to open new mines for lithium, the crucial component in EV batteries.

"North Carolina leads the nation in the transition to the clean energy economy,” Cooper said in a press release. “Electric vehicles are key to this transition and I’m pleased Atom Power is expanding in Huntersville to make critical parts for EV charging stations which will be located throughout North Carolina.”

Atom Power is growing with the help of a $100 million investment last year by SK, a Korean company that is now its largest investor.

“Since Atom Power’s founding in 2014, we’ve been committed to growing our footprint within North Carolina,” Atom CEO and co-founder Ryan Kennedy said in a press release. “Our continued expansion in Huntersville will enable us to further tap into the rich and diverse local talent pool, while also supporting the growing demand for our unique approach to EV charging infrastructure.”