Cape Fear Conversations: Queer in the Cape Fear
On Saturday, May 13 at 12:30pm, WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Queer in the Cape Fear. We'll hear from local LGBTQ voices and WHQR journalists will lead a Q & A on the state of being queer in the Cape Fear. They'll also be an opportunity for attendees to record their own stories!
Speakers:
- Erin Jones, Co-owner, The Roasted Bookery
- Brooke Lambert, Director, UNCW LGBTQ center
- Caroline Morin, Director, LGBTQ Center of the Lower Cape Fear Coast
- TR Nunley, Program Director, Wilmington Transgender Community
- Qailinn Bowen, Co-host, As Told By Us podcast
- Takeshia McIntyre, Author, Business Owner, and Photographer
This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public, but because space is limited, we asked that you please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party to rsvp@whqr.org.