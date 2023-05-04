© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

Cape Fear Conversations: Queer in the Cape Fear

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published May 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
WHQR Public Media presents Cape fear conversations.png

On Saturday, May 13 at 12:30pm, WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Queer in the Cape Fear. We'll hear from local LGBTQ voices and WHQR journalists will lead a Q & A on the state of being queer in the Cape Fear. They'll also be an opportunity for attendees to record their own stories!

Speakers:

  • Erin Jones, Co-owner, The Roasted Bookery
  • Brooke Lambert, Director, UNCW LGBTQ center
  • Caroline Morin, Director, LGBTQ Center of the Lower Cape Fear Coast
  • TR Nunley, Program Director, Wilmington Transgender Community
  • Qailinn Bowen, Co-host, As Told By Us podcast
  • Takeshia McIntyre, Author, Business Owner, and Photographer

This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public, but because space is limited, we asked that you please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party to rsvp@whqr.org.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years.
