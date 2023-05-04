Cape Fear Conversations: Queer in the Cape Fear

On Saturday, May 13 at 12:30pm, WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Queer in the Cape Fear. We'll hear from local LGBTQ voices and WHQR journalists will lead a Q & A on the state of being queer in the Cape Fear. They'll also be an opportunity for attendees to record their own stories!

Speakers:



Erin Jones, Co-owner, The Roasted Bookery

Brooke Lambert, Director, UNCW LGBTQ center

Caroline Morin, Director, LGBTQ Center of the Lower Cape Fear Coast

TR Nunley, Program Director, Wilmington Transgender Community

Qailinn Bowen, Co-host, As Told By Us podcast

Takeshia McIntyre, Author, Business Owner, and Photographer

This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public, but because space is limited, we asked that you please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party to rsvp@whqr.org.

