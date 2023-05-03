Eight children are dead and a student is in custody after a school shooting in Serbia

A 14-year-old boy opened fire at a school in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Wednesday, killing eight students and a school security guard, according to police. Another six children and a teacher were wounded and are receiving hospital care.

Authorities say they received a call about the shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School around 8:40 a.m. local time. Police arrested the suspect, a seventh-grade student born in 2009, saying that he used his father's gun to shoot at other students and staff at the school.

Oliver Bunic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Police officers escort a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots at a school in Belgrade.

Media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the primary school in central Belgrade as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car.

The elementary school is in the Vračar district, an area known for its museums, churches and other historic buildings, including Serbia's national library.

In Serbia, primary schools typically start with first grade and have eight grades, according to The Associated Press.

Mass shootings in Serbia are rare, but authorities have repeatedly warned the public about a number of weapons left over in the country after war in the region in the 1990s.

Under Serbia's gun laws, citizens and permanent residents must meet several requirements in order to own a gun. In addition to registering their weapon, they must undergo training in handling firearms and obtain a certificate of their medical fitness. They also have to give reasons that justify owning a gun.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.