© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump: The latest

Published May 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
While a protester holds up signs, E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York on April 27, 2023. (Seth Wenig/AP)
While a protester holds up signs, E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York on April 27, 2023. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Editor’s note: This segment addresses sexual violence.

E. Jean Carroll’s trial against former President Donald Trump continues Tuesday with witnesses testifying for her. The writer and advice columnist wrapped up her third and final day of testimony Monday. She accuses Trump of raping her in a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from Washington Post federal courts reporter Shayna Jacobs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now