How a parole violation sent Jacob Wideman back to prison — possibly for life

Six months after Jacob Wideman was released from prison on home arrest, his parole officer told the parole board that Jake was doing well. But other people were coming to a different conclusion.

About a week before the hearing, Jake’s parole officer had told him that he had received complaints that Jake had committed numerous violations of the terms of his parole — violations that, if he had committed them, could cost him his freedom. And, his parole officer said, a private investigator could be watching him.

Soon after that routine check-in hearing before the parole board, Jake was re-arrested.

In Part 6 of Violation, we hear interviews and testimony from Jake, his attorneys, parole officials and others as we piece together the events leading up to the parole violation that sent Jake behind bars again — possibly for life.

Listen to new episodes each Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts.

Find the full episode, more information and photos here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.