How can Biden convince voters he's not too old for a 2nd term? A strategist weighs in

Updated April 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM ET

President Biden is officially seeking a second term. He's also 80 years old. And that, to many voters, is cause for concern.

An NBC poll released this weekend found that 70% of Americans don't want Biden to run for reelection, with half of those citing age as a major factor.

Biden was 29 when he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972, becoming the fifth youngest person to do so. Decades later, at age 78, he became the oldest living president the day he was sworn into office. If elected to a second term, he would be 86 by the end of it.

Biden works out five days a week and received a clean bill of health at his annual physical earlier this year, with his physician concluding that he "remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

That doesn't mean that his age won't be an issue on the campaign trail.

In fact, his age as a factor is "indisputable," says David Axelrod, chief strategist for President Obama's campaigns and senior political commentator for CNN.

"When you look at polling, when you watch focus groups, it's the thing that people bring up first," he says. "We are in uncharted waters, we've never had a president this old."

Still, Axelrod says, there are "upsides" to Biden's age: wisdom, experience and perspective.

"And at a time when there's so much churn and turmoil, those three qualities are assets for him," he told Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep.

Biden's defense: "Watch me"

Questions about Biden's age are nothing new. His opponents used it against him when he ran in 2020, and have continued pointing to his on-camera stumbles to insinuate he is suffering from cognitive issues (a line of attack that often backfires, as NPR has reported).

Axelrod argues that Biden's approach — particularly when it comes to things like being less reactive on social media — is part of why voters elected him in the first place, and that those qualities were what people wanted after the tenure of former President Donald Trump.

Biden's approach is basically "watch me," Axelrod points out, using the phrase the president himself has used.

Axelrod describes being president as "the hardest job on the planet," because of the endless hours and weighty decisions. He says Biden's staff would point to some of his high points as proof he can do it, such as his February State of the Union address, in which he made a pitch to "finish the job."

"He stood on his feet for an hour, he engaged his hecklers and he was triumphant," Axelrod says. "And that's what they're going to say is 'just watch him.'"

But that won't necessarily be enough, says Axelrod, advising Biden to address his age openly, both the "obvious risks" and the advantages.

"He often says 'don't judge me versus the almighty, judge me versus the alternative,'" he adds. "And I think that's what they're counting on now, his strategists — that this isn't going to be a referendum on Joe Biden, this is going to be a choice. And the choice very well may be the same choice we faced four years ago."

Trump isn't a young man either

Trump, the current frontrunner in the Republican primary field, is only four years younger than Biden. He will be 77 in June.

A rematch between the two is looking likely, with a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finding that two-thirds of Republicans would still vote for Trump even if he is found guilty of a crime.

His age could be a concern for voters too, Axelrod says, noting that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is making "generational change a fundamental aspect of her campaign."

In her kickoff speech, Haley called for "mandatory mental competency tests" for candidates over the age of 75.

Axelrod believes others will make a similar argument about Trump's age, "because you can't really exploit this vulnerability as well in Biden if you run a candidate who's basically the same age."

And if either party ends up with a younger candidate, can they make the argument that it's time to move on from the politics of the past?

"They can make that argument and I think it will land with some voters," Axelrod says. "And they'll choose between that and those qualities I mentioned before: wisdom, experience and perspective."

The audio interview was produced by Kaity Kline and edited by John Helton.

