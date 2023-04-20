SpaceX will try to launch its Starship rocket again on Thursday

SpaceX will try to launch its Starship again on Thursday after it was delayed earlier this week due to a frozen valve.

The launch window will begin at 9:28 a.m. ET in Texas and last for 62 minutes, the company said.

"All systems currently green for launch," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said.

Musk has billed the world's largest rocket as a way to transport humans to the Moon and Mars.

"With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship," SpaceX said in a statement.

Numerous SpaceX rockets have blown up during testing in the past.

The live stream of the launch will be available about 45 minutes before the anticipated takeoff.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.