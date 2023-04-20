© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Some states still ban abortion, even if 'life of the mother' is at risk because of mental health

Published April 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Most states that ban abortion do allow exceptions for life-threatening emergencies.

But if a pregnant person is struggling with mental health and considering suicide, several states laws, including in Florida, specifically say the “life of the mother” exception does not apply to them.

Regan McCarthy of WFSU reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

