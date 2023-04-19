© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Maverick City Music collective brings diversity to contemporary Christian music

Published April 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Maverick City Music collective is bringing diversity to contemporary Christian music. (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)
Maverick City Music collective is bringing diversity to contemporary Christian music. (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

Maverick City Music is a diverse collective that’s changing the Christian music landscape. The group won four Grammy awards this year, tying with Beyonce for most wins of the night.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with CEO of TRIBL music and Maverick City Music co-founder Jonathan Jay and Norman Gyamfi, another member of the collective. They talk  about collaborating with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin, what they bring to contemporary Christian music, and their album “Kingdom Book One” — recorded at the Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now