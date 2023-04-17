© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!

North Carolina state government agencies face major worker shortage

Published April 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Nearly a quarter of North Carolina state government jobs are vacant. It’s affecting much-needed services at agencies including the Department of Agriculture, prisons and the Division of Motor Vehicles. Department heads are looking to the state legislature to increase funding for salaries to attract and keep workers.

Colin Campbell of North Carolina Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now