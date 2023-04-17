© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Fighting in Sudan escalates as millions of civilians are caught in the crossfire

Published April 17, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Nearly 100 civilians have been killed in fighting that erupted this past weekend between rival military factions in Sudan. The country’s capital Khartoum and other cities are in shambles, with residential and commercial streets turned into battlefields.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now from Lagos for an update.

