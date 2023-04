Guatemalan authorities have imprisoned José Rubén Zamora for more than eight months. He’s a journalist and publisher of El Periódico, a newspaper investigating corruption in the country.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with José Rubén Zamora’s son, José Carlos Zamora, about his case.

