Surprise! How embracing unpredictable moments can make us feel more alive

What happens when we embrace unpredictability instead of fearing it? Writer Tania Luna explores how engineering surprise in our daily lives can lead to a fuller, more joyful existence.

About Tania Luna

Tania Luna has an unusual title, she calls herself a "surprisologist." As a toddler, Luna and her family left their home in post-Chernobyl Ukraine to seek asylum in the U.S. After dealing with this upheaval, she eventually focused her work on how to help individuals and teams thrive in uncertain circumstances and develop the bonds needed to get through them.

Luna is chair of the board, co-founder and former co-CEO of LifeLabs Learning. She is also a researcher, educator and writer, with bylines in Psychology Today, Harvard Business Review and multiple other publications. Luna is co-author of the books "The Leader Lab: How to Become a Great Manager, Faster" and "Surprise: Embrace the Unpredictable and Engineer the Unexpected," as well as co-host of the podcast Talk Psych to Me.

