One man's journey with vitiligo and how he found self-acceptance

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 2.

When news anchor Lee Thomas was diagnosed with the skin disorder vitiligo, he felt like his career was over. He shares his story of finding self-acceptance and embracing his changing body.

About Lee Thomas

Lee Thomas is an Emmy-winning entertainment reporter and news anchor. His movie review show, CriticLee Speaking, and his news reports originate from WJBK Fox 2 in Detroit, Michigan.

In 2007, Thomas wrote a personal memoir of his experience living with the skin disease vitiligo called "Turning White: A Memoir of Change." He is the global spokesperson for the Vitiligo Society of London and Vstrong USA, as well as a Certified Diversity Professional with the National Diversity Council (NDCCDP).

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

