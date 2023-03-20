North Carolina prison system staff shortages and restrictions manifest in mental health crisis

Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.

A shortage of mental health clinicians and prison staff is making it difficult for those who are incarcerated to receive mental health services. Last year, there were 13 prisoner suicides in North Carolina.

Jason deBruyn of WUNC reports.

