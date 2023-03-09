Georgia's new nuclear reactor is 1st to start up in U.S. in 7 years. Here's why it matters

This week, Georgia Power announced that it has finally started using one of its new nuclear reactors. The plant will be fully in service in just over two months’ time and is the first new nuclear plant to open in the U.S. in over 7 years.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee is joined by CNBC’s climate technology and innovation reporter Cat Clifford for the latest on this opening and why it is such a big deal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

