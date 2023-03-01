© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Rep. Andy Kim expresses misgivings about tone of House hearing on China

Published March 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

There was no shortage of strong words against China at Tuesday night’s prime-time hearing of that new select committee on competition between the U.S. and China.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Rep. Andy Kim, Democrat of New Jersey, who is on the committee but expresses some concerns about how China is being talked about.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

