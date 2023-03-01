© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
More airplane near misses cause concern for passengers, FAA

Published March 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST

There was a close call between two jets at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday night, but fortunately, one of the pilots managed to change course. This is just the latest in a string of near-misses at American airports in recent weeks, causing concern among passengers and pilots, and drawing a response from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from Ian Petchenik, Flight Radar 24’s communications director and co-hosts their “AvTalk” podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

