The FDA faces backlash over their guidelines on what foods can be marketed as 'healthy'

Published February 22, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
Vegetables are displayed in a produce section at a supermarket. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Vegetables are displayed in a produce section at a supermarket. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Cereal, pasta, pickle and other food companies are speaking out against the Food and Drug Administration for their proposed guidelines on what foods can be marketed as “healthy.” The agency’s proposal includes guidelines on the amount of key nutritious ingredients that has to be present in the food in order for it to labeled as healthy.

STAT reporter Nicholas Florko joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

