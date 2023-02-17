© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
These authors are putting the dark in dark romance

Published February 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
The cover of "Twisted Love" by Ana Huang. (Courtesy)
Dark romance is a subgenre of romance novels with darker themes and mature content. These stories come with content warnings, morally-gray characters and plots riddled with trauma and violence. Popular tropes that make up a chunk of these novels include mafia, stalking and kidnappings.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes convenes a panel of authors who write dark romance books to talk through the components of this genre and how, at the end of the day, it’s still romance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now